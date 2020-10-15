Philip Douglas Parkey
Phil Parkey peacefully passed away on September 16, 2020, at Duke University Hospital after a brave and valiant fight to survive a lung transplant as the only cure for his advanced lung disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. When given the chance to pursue a lung transplant, even after being told of the risks and potential complications, he said "Bring it on". Phil was a fighter and chose life. When he could no longer survive, he knew where he was going and accepted his fate with grace, dignity, and peace. He was predeceased by his parents, Leibert Parkey and Rose Fielden Parkey. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet, his brother and sister-in-law, David and Faye Parkey; brother-in-law David Holt and his wife, Cindy; and nieces and nephews, their spouses and families. Phil loved his four-legged fur babies dearly and leaves behind his beloved toy fox terriers, Jackson and Max. Phil graduated from the University of Tennessee where he was a member of Signa Chi fraternity. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Transportation and Logistics and accepted a position with Alcoa Corporation shortly after graduation. He joined the company in the Alcoa, TN offices, and was quickly transferred to the Manhattan office Import/Export Division. He left New York after several years and returned to Knoxville to begin a long career in the freight industry. He spent over twenty years with Yellow Freight System, starting in Sales at the Knoxville terminal, then with promotions to Terminal Manager in Knoxville, Division Field Trainer and Area Manager in Atlanta, Regional Manager in Memphis, and finally serving as Vice President, Human Resources in the Overland Park, KS corporate office for the last ten years of his YFS career. In 1997, he left YFS and started his own consulting, training, and executive search business, deciding to follow Janet's career. As he told her and many others, "Janet's made sacrifices and followed my career for years. It's time for me to follow hers." Those moves led Phil and Janet to Research Triangle Park, NC, and to the NYC metro area in northern New Jersey. Phil built his business on a foundation of honesty and integrity and never promising more than he could deliver. His clients respected and trusted him. In 2003, Phil and Janet moved back to Knoxville and bought ATC Staffing Services. They doubled the size of the business in three years and subsequently sold it. Phil continued to do executive search and recruiting focused in the healthcare industry until he fully retired from business. He became very active in the Bearden Rotary Club where he served as 2010-2011 President and was named Rotarian of the Year. After his retirement, Phil decided to pursue a long-time interest of his and began studying karate. In 2019, shortly after his IPF diagnosis, he achieved the black belt level in Isshin Ryu Jujitsu. Phil was a Christian man, totaling surrendering his life and future to the will of our Lord Jesus Christ soon after he was diagnosed with IPF. He prayed for God's will in his battle with this disease and was willing to accept whatever the future held. Phil was a member of West Hills Baptist Church and loved the church and his many friends there dearly. We would like to thank the kind, compassionate and excellent care team at Duke University Hospital who were very dear and special to us during Phil's time with them. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to West Hills Baptist Church, 409 N. Winston Road, Knoxville, TN 37909 or to the American Lung Association
. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.