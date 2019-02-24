|
Philip G. Nichols
Knoxville, TN
Philip G. Nichols, 87, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 at UT Hospital.
He was an artist and a retired UT Professor of Sculpture.
He was born in Riceland Township, Minnesota in 1931 to Wilmer and Mary Nichols. He served in the US Army, attended the University of Michigan, and graduated with a Master of Fine Arts. He joined the UT Art Department in 1961 and taught sculpture until his retirement. He has sculptures on display throughout the US, including locally at the Knoxville Museum of Art, the Knoxville Civic Coliseum courtyard, and the UT Physics Building facade, and at the Tennessee Welcome Center in Dyersburg.
He is preceded in death by siblings John, Richard and Mary Ann. He is survived by siblings Charles, Bruce, Rosalie, and Beverly, his children David Nichols (wife Brenda), Steve Nichols (wife Roxie), and Janet Rightmyer (husband Brian), and his grandchildren Gus Rightmyer, Sydney Rightmyer, Katie Nichols, and Alex Nichols.
He is also survived by his wife Wilma Nichols and his step-children Darren Drevik (wife Lynne), Kevin Drevik (wife Teri) and Steven Drevik (wife Lee Ann).
There will be no service at the request of the deceased. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019