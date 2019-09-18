|
Philip Hagler
Knoxville - Philip Earl Hagler passed away at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was survived by his mother, Jeanette Garrett Hagler; sister, Laura Frances Hagler; father, Earl W. Hagler; stepmother, Peggy B. Hagler.
Philip was a welder by trade, loved the out-of-doors, and enjoyed his many friends. Philip spent the last several years as a caretaker for his mother.
The family will have a memorial service on Monday, September 23, 2019 in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. William Pender officiating. The church is located at the corner of Church and State Streets. The family will receive friends following the service. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Philip's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019