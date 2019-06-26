|
|
Philip (Phil) Homer Barber
Knoxville - Philip (Phil) Homer Barber, age 63, of Knoxville, TN died on June 24, 2019. He was born July 1, 1955 in Fort Hood, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Colonel Homer and Elsie L. Barber, and sister Ann (Barber) Ferrell. He is survived by his two sons Ryan Barber and Brandon Barber of Knoxville, and two brothers David Barber, California, and Dwight (Ike) Barber and wife Diane of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Phil graduated from Milan High School, Milan, TN where he was a band member. He attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, earning a degree in Marketing.
Phil's passion included music, entertainment and most recently running marathons where he cultivated an extensive circle of friends. His love of and dedication to running was evident in his successful completion of 15 marathons in 12 months (2018). Phil was an inspiration to his fellow runner enthusiasts, encouraging all to go beyond where they thought possible. They remained very supportive during his illness and he will be sorely missed in the Knoxville running community.
The family extends a heartfelt Thank You to Phil's friends, Sam Thomas and Sharon White, who took extra-ordinary care of him following his diagnosis.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1001 Ebenezer Road, Knoxville on Friday June 28th at 2:00pm. Receiving of friends will begin 30 minutes prior to the service with a reception to follow. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019