Crest Lawn Funeral Home
800 W Jackson St
Cookeville, TN 38501
931-526-6384
Philip Hoyle Wilkerson

Philip Hoyle Wilkerson Obituary
Philip Hoyle Wilkerson

Cookeville - Philip Hoyle Wilkerson, 58 of Cookeville, Tennessee passed from this life Monday, December 23, 2019, at his home in Cookeville.

He was born Wednesday, June 21, 1961, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was the son of Bobbye (Carr) Wilkerson and the late Hoyal Wilkerson.

Philip was a loving Husband, Son, Brother, Uncle, and Friend to all who knew him. He retired from UPS in Putnam County, and he loved farming, golfing, collecting cars, and traveling with his beloved Debbie.

In addition to his Mother, Philip is survived by 1 Sister: Paula Lucas of Old Hickory, TN; 1 Brother and Sister-in-law: Randy and Amelia Wilkerson of Cookeville, TN; 1 Niece: Rebecca Wilkerson; 3 Nephews: Jonathan Lucas, Austin (Lindsay) Lucas, and Adam Wilkerson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Tennessee Donor Services or The Humane Society.

In addition to his father, Philip was preceded in death by his Wife: Deborah Wilkerson.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm from the chapel of Crest Lawn Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, December 28 from 11:00 am until time of service at 1:00 pm.

Please visit www.crestlawnmemorial.com and sign the online guest register and send a message to the family.

Crest Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
