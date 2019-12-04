|
|
Philip Rugg
Maryville - Philip James Rugg, age 90, died December 2, 2019. He was born April 1, 1929 to Charlotte (Ries) and Philip James Rugg. His sister, Jean (Rugg) Croft preceded him in death.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia Smith Rugg; his four beloved daughters, Betsy (Dean) Jagels, Catherine Rugg, Elaine (Eric) Nicol, Christine (Jeff) Curtis; 6 grandchildren, Amanda (Irving) Brea, Tucker (Kelly) Munns, Christopher Jagels, Jared Nicol, Diane Jagels, Evan Nicol. He was happy to welcome his first great-grandchild, Lua Brea.
Phil attended Central High School and The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and enjoyed playing golf on the golf team. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Phil retired from The University of Tennessee Veterinary Teaching Hospital and moved to Maryville, Tennessee where he enjoyed playing the piano at nursing homes and delivering "Meals on Wheels".
A memorial service will be held at his beloved church, Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The family will receive friends at a reception immediately after the service in the Great Hall at the church.
Memorials may be made to Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church or to .
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812 www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019