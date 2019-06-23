Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Haven Hill Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Axley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Axley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phillip Axley Obituary
Phillip Axley

Madisonville - AXLEY, PHILLIP LYNN, age 69, of Madisonville, passed away 1:08 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and Tellico Lodge # 80 F & AM. He graduated from Madisonville High School. He served in the National Guard. He owned and operated Monroe Paving and Construction for 34 years and retired from the Monroe Co. Highway Dept. as superintendent. His hobbies included serving the Lord, refurbishing antique cars, motorcycles and meeting at the round table at the Lamp Post. Phillip was preceded in death by a son, Travis Scott Axley and his parents, John O. and Sarah Edna Sowders Axley. Survivors: wife of 33 years, Jacque Lou Bivens Axley; Son, Jeffery Lynn Axley; Sister, Patricia Axley Harrison;

Brother, John P. Axley, all of Madisonville; Nieces, Joy Millsaps, April Brown, Heather Webb; Nephew, Jason Harrison. Other survivors are the loved pets, Sir Bradlee Scott, Sir Egypt Huntington, the Yorkies and the cat, Kitty Lu-Lu.

Special thanks to everyone who visited Phillip in the hospital and at home.

Masonic service 8:00 p.m. Monday, Biereley-Hale Chapel followed by a memorial service. Rev. Wayne Trentham will officiate. Interment 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post 5156, D.A.V. Chapter 93 and American Legion Post 106. Phillip's antique car/truck friends are invited to drive in the procession to the cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Shriners or . The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Monday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now