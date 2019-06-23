|
|
Phillip Axley
Madisonville - AXLEY, PHILLIP LYNN, age 69, of Madisonville, passed away 1:08 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and Tellico Lodge # 80 F & AM. He graduated from Madisonville High School. He served in the National Guard. He owned and operated Monroe Paving and Construction for 34 years and retired from the Monroe Co. Highway Dept. as superintendent. His hobbies included serving the Lord, refurbishing antique cars, motorcycles and meeting at the round table at the Lamp Post. Phillip was preceded in death by a son, Travis Scott Axley and his parents, John O. and Sarah Edna Sowders Axley. Survivors: wife of 33 years, Jacque Lou Bivens Axley; Son, Jeffery Lynn Axley; Sister, Patricia Axley Harrison;
Brother, John P. Axley, all of Madisonville; Nieces, Joy Millsaps, April Brown, Heather Webb; Nephew, Jason Harrison. Other survivors are the loved pets, Sir Bradlee Scott, Sir Egypt Huntington, the Yorkies and the cat, Kitty Lu-Lu.
Special thanks to everyone who visited Phillip in the hospital and at home.
Masonic service 8:00 p.m. Monday, Biereley-Hale Chapel followed by a memorial service. Rev. Wayne Trentham will officiate. Interment 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post 5156, D.A.V. Chapter 93 and American Legion Post 106. Phillip's antique car/truck friends are invited to drive in the procession to the cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Shriners or . The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Monday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019