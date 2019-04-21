|
|
Phillip Bruce Sharp, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Phillip Bruce Sharp, Jr., age 77, of Knoxville Passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Phillip was a graduate of the Knoxville Catholic High School class of 1959, graduate of the University Of Tennessee College Of Business. He enjoyed traveling the world and fell in love with the beauty of Costa Rica. He spent fifteen years developing land there and while there met the love of his life, Carmen. While in Costa Rica they had their daughter, Karen and eventually moving his family back to Tennessee. Phillip was a proud member of the "Romeo Club" which is Retired Old Men Eating Out, every Thursday. He loved playing golf with many dear friends. Mr. Sharp enjoyed a wonderful relationship with his son-in-law, Connor they enjoyed watching and talking about sports. He was preceded in death by his Phillip Bruce and Emily Coleman Sharp. He leaves behind to cherish his memory wife, Carmen Jimenez Sharp; daughter, Karen Sharp Hinkle (Connor); grand-puppies, Sambo, Milo, Lilly, and Daisy; Caroline and Evan Bowers and children Christopher, Julie and Tim Bowers and many dear friends. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until 9:45 am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 am with Father Tim Sullivan officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery with full Military Honors conducted by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Serving a Pallbearers will be David Hinkle, Connor Hinkle and Clint Hinkle. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019