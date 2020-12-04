Phillip Dewayne Reed



Strawberry Plains - Phillip Dewayne Reed 66 of Strawberry Plains went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 3, 2020. He attended Salem Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army in the 101st ABN Division. Phillip was preceded in death by parents, Woody and Pearl Reed; brothers, Joseph Reed, Ricky Reed and Charles Reed; sister, Nancy Via. He is survived by wife of 30 years, Katherine Reed; 4 sons and daughter-in-law, Billy Cox, Johnny Cox, Joshua (Tabatha) Nicley and Chester Nicley; 2 daughters, Katherine Cox and Joy Nicely; 16 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie (Betty) Reed; several nieces and nephews also survive. Special friend, Raymond Rutherford. The family will receive friends Monday, December 7, 2020 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Service will follow at 8:00. Family and friends will meet Tuesday December 8, 2020 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier for a 11:30 graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome









