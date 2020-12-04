1/
Phillip Dewayne Reed
Phillip Dewayne Reed

Strawberry Plains - Phillip Dewayne Reed 66 of Strawberry Plains went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 3, 2020. He attended Salem Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army in the 101st ABN Division. Phillip was preceded in death by parents, Woody and Pearl Reed; brothers, Joseph Reed, Ricky Reed and Charles Reed; sister, Nancy Via. He is survived by wife of 30 years, Katherine Reed; 4 sons and daughter-in-law, Billy Cox, Johnny Cox, Joshua (Tabatha) Nicley and Chester Nicley; 2 daughters, Katherine Cox and Joy Nicely; 16 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie (Betty) Reed; several nieces and nephews also survive. Special friend, Raymond Rutherford. The family will receive friends Monday, December 7, 2020 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Service will follow at 8:00. Family and friends will meet Tuesday December 8, 2020 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier for a 11:30 graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
DEC
7
Service
08:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:30 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
8656377955
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
