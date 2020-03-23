|
|
Phillip E. Bettis
Sanford, FL - Phillip E. Bettis born on 7/23/39 of Sanford Florida died after a short illness on Friday, 3/20/2020 at his home.
Graduate of East high-school Knoxville, TN. Served in US Airforce. Phil spent time working for his dads business. Later in life Phil moved to Sanford, Fl and started his own used car dealership.
Phil was a Captain, avid fisherman, loyal UT Vol fan, sports enthusiast and always the life of the party, loved by all who knew him.
Survivors: wife, Diane E. Bettis, Sanford; Son and daughter in-law Phillip E. Bettis, Jr and Giannina, Atlanta, GA; Daughter and Son in-law Pamela Vaughn-Hare and Matt, Hendersonville, TN; Daughter Pelham L. Bettis, Knoxville, TN; Stepson Dustin P. Ellis, New York; Cye D. Robar, Alaska; 9 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren,
Due to the current situation with Covid19 arrangements are tentative. Planning a Celebration of Life Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Calhouns on the River, Knoxville TN, details to be posted on Facebook closer to the date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020