Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Bettis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip E. Bettis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip E. Bettis Obituary
Phillip E. Bettis

Sanford, FL - Phillip E. Bettis born on 7/23/39 of Sanford Florida died after a short illness on Friday, 3/20/2020 at his home.

Graduate of East high-school Knoxville, TN. Served in US Airforce. Phil spent time working for his dads business. Later in life Phil moved to Sanford, Fl and started his own used car dealership.

Phil was a Captain, avid fisherman, loyal UT Vol fan, sports enthusiast and always the life of the party, loved by all who knew him.

Survivors: wife, Diane E. Bettis, Sanford; Son and daughter in-law Phillip E. Bettis, Jr and Giannina, Atlanta, GA; Daughter and Son in-law Pamela Vaughn-Hare and Matt, Hendersonville, TN; Daughter Pelham L. Bettis, Knoxville, TN; Stepson Dustin P. Ellis, New York; Cye D. Robar, Alaska; 9 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren,

Due to the current situation with Covid19 arrangements are tentative. Planning a Celebration of Life Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Calhouns on the River, Knoxville TN, details to be posted on Facebook closer to the date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -