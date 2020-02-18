|
|
Phillip Lee Poore
Cleveland - Phillip Lee Poore, 61, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Life Care of Athens. He was a resident of Cleveland for 29 years and a member of First Baptist of Cleveland. Phillip loved Tennessee football, pranking ,water sports, camping, woodworking and cycling.
He is preceded in death by his father, Alvin Lee Poore.
Survived by his wife of 40 years, Marcia Poore, son, Mitchell (Maggie) Poore; daughter, Sarah (Ahmed) Poore Elkassabani; three grandchildren, Marlee Carringer, Daphane Poore and Ameera Elkassabani; mother, Phyllis Poore; siblings, Karen (Glade) Willis, Peggy (Darrell) Darnbush and Laura (Tim) Brogden; devoted sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Life Care of Athens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
The Pat Summit Foundation
520 W. Summit Hill Drive
Suite 1101
Knoxville,TN 37902
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Companion Funeral Home in Cleveland, TN from 4-8 PM.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020