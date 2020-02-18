Services
Companion Funeral & Cremation Service
2415 Georgetown Rd Nw
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 473-2620
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Companion Funeral & Cremation Service
2415 Georgetown Rd Nw
Cleveland, TN 37311
Resources
Phillip Lee Poore


1958 - 2020
Phillip Lee Poore Obituary
Phillip Lee Poore

Cleveland - Phillip Lee Poore, 61, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Life Care of Athens. He was a resident of Cleveland for 29 years and a member of First Baptist of Cleveland. Phillip loved Tennessee football, pranking ,water sports, camping, woodworking and cycling.

He is preceded in death by his father, Alvin Lee Poore.

Survived by his wife of 40 years, Marcia Poore, son, Mitchell (Maggie) Poore; daughter, Sarah (Ahmed) Poore Elkassabani; three grandchildren, Marlee Carringer, Daphane Poore and Ameera Elkassabani; mother, Phyllis Poore; siblings, Karen (Glade) Willis, Peggy (Darrell) Darnbush and Laura (Tim) Brogden; devoted sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Life Care of Athens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

The Pat Summit Foundation

520 W. Summit Hill Drive

Suite 1101

Knoxville,TN 37902

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Companion Funeral Home in Cleveland, TN from 4-8 PM.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
