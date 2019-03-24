Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Clariday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip M. Clariday

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phillip M. Clariday Obituary
Phillip M. Clariday

Lenoir City, TN

Phillip M. Clariday age 68 of Lenoir City passed away

suddenly on March 19, 2019 at his home. Phil was an Eagle Scout and Graduate of Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry. He loved working in his yard, coaching his kids soccer teams, and watching movies. Phil enjoyed people and never met a stranger. He was a utilities operator at the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge with over 25 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary Ella Clariday. He is survived by his children: Mary Blankenship (Patrick), Michele Franco (Christopher), Mandy Stinnett (Nathan), Robert Clariday (Tori), and Melissa Clariday; he was Papa to Eva, Emery, Bladen, Gunner, Jake and two more on the way; brothers, Steve Clariday (Sandra) and David Clariday (Sarah); sister, Marilyn (Paul) Kenny; several nieces and nephews, and the mother of his children, Tressa Clariday. A celebration of Phil's life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now