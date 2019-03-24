|
|
Phillip M. Clariday
Lenoir City, TN
Phillip M. Clariday age 68 of Lenoir City passed away
suddenly on March 19, 2019 at his home. Phil was an Eagle Scout and Graduate of Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry. He loved working in his yard, coaching his kids soccer teams, and watching movies. Phil enjoyed people and never met a stranger. He was a utilities operator at the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge with over 25 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary Ella Clariday. He is survived by his children: Mary Blankenship (Patrick), Michele Franco (Christopher), Mandy Stinnett (Nathan), Robert Clariday (Tori), and Melissa Clariday; he was Papa to Eva, Emery, Bladen, Gunner, Jake and two more on the way; brothers, Steve Clariday (Sandra) and David Clariday (Sarah); sister, Marilyn (Paul) Kenny; several nieces and nephews, and the mother of his children, Tressa Clariday. A celebration of Phil's life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019