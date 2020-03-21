|
|
Phillip Marvin "PJ" Jordan, Knoxville passed away at his home, Friday, March 20, 2020.
Born in Knoxville, December 27, 1955 to Thelma and Charles Freeman.
Raised by his grandmother, he grew up in church, becoming a member of Foster Chapel Baptist Church.
He started work at a young age carrying over 2,000 newspapers a day for Mr. Walker throughout grade school up until a Senior High school. He started working at the Blue Gem Coal Company and became co-owner there. Afterward, he went to work at American Limestone for a short time, then worked for the City of Knoxville, from which he retired from Code Enforcements after 25 years. He opened his own lawn company, P. J.'s Lawn Service.
During his years of employment, he rejoined Foster Chapel, sang in the choir, and was one of the first drivers for the church van.
Preceded in death by parents, Thelma Jordan and Charles Freeman; grandparents, Rev. Shepard and Marie Jordan; first wife, Sarah Jordan; second wife, Joyce Jordan; brothers, Walter Harris and Carl Dillihunt; and other relatives.
Those left to cherish his memories, children, Thomas (Amy), Jeremy (Victoria) and Jenna Jordan; sisters, Fay (Cleo) Jordan- Wimes and Tracie (Paul) Jordan-Wright; brother, Charles "Rip" Freeman; aunt, Geraldine McClure; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends, 12:30-1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Rev. John Jordan, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY. www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020