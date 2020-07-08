1/
Phillip Ridens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Ridens

Knoxville - Phillip E. Ridens of Knoxville, Tennessee age 83 passed away on Friday, June 26th, 2020. He was born June 23, 1937 in Ovalo, Texas. He was proceeded in death by his Parents, Paul Ridens and Burna May Lee. He is survived by his wife; Beverly Roberta (Scheland) Ridens of Knoxville, Tennessee, sons;

V. Shawn Ridens of Atlanta, Georgia and Brett P. Ridens (Lee S. Ridens) of Midlothian, Virginia.

Two grandchildren; Ethan S. and Wyatt R. Ridens. Brother; Tom Ridens (Jan) of Roswell, New Mexico, and nephew; Brandon Ridens (Lacey and their children Madison and Parker).

Cremation plans have been made and in lieu of flowers send memorials to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, North Carolina 28607. For full obituary go to Evans Obituary Website, evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Phillip E. Ridens.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved