Phillip Ridens
Knoxville - Phillip E. Ridens of Knoxville, Tennessee age 83 passed away on Friday, June 26th, 2020. He was born June 23, 1937 in Ovalo, Texas. He was proceeded in death by his Parents, Paul Ridens and Burna May Lee. He is survived by his wife; Beverly Roberta (Scheland) Ridens of Knoxville, Tennessee, sons;
V. Shawn Ridens of Atlanta, Georgia and Brett P. Ridens (Lee S. Ridens) of Midlothian, Virginia.
Two grandchildren; Ethan S. and Wyatt R. Ridens. Brother; Tom Ridens (Jan) of Roswell, New Mexico, and nephew; Brandon Ridens (Lacey and their children Madison and Parker).
Cremation plans have been made and in lieu of flowers send memorials to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, North Carolina 28607. For full obituary go to Evans Obituary Website, evansmortuary.biz
. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Phillip E. Ridens.