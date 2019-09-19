|
|
Phillis Keaton
Morristown - Phillis Gail Keaton, age 69 of Morristown, went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2019. She was a member of Grace Full Gospel Baptist Church. Phillis loved her family and friends and was an inspiration to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence E. And Helen G. Gibson; daughter, Sonya McCarter Rash; son, Ray McCarter; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Phillis is survived by her husband, Ronald Keaton; son, Zeb Saunders; 3 sisters; 1 brother; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 21st, from 10-12 at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 12 noon with Pastor Johnny Edwards and Pastor Becky Milligan officiating. Interment will follow. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019