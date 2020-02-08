|
|
Phyllis A. Huddleston
Knoxville - Huddleston, Phyllis A., age 75 of Knoxville passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her son Larry Huddleston. She is survived by her husband of 50 years James Huddleston; daughter-in-law Mary Huddleston, 6 grandchildren, sister, Lorene Jackson and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13, 2020