Phyllis Ann Breeden Obituary
Phyllis Ann Breeden

Knoxville - Phyllis Ann Breeden - age 73, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Phyllis was a mother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She was always there for anyone who needed her. Waiting with open arms and a heart of gold as a mother and grandmother to anyone who came to her. She was known as a mother to many. Preceded in death by her husband, Darris Breeden; son, Michael Breeden; parents, Jack and Bea McMillan; brothers, Jackie, Steve, and Ricky McMillan; and sisters, Patsy Ott and Kathy McMillan. She is survived by her children, Audie McMillan, Dara (Brian) Dalton, Missy Ward, and Lindsay Murray; grandchildren, Ashley, Sarah, Haden, Megan, and Zach; great grandchildren, Brayden and Colton; sister, Tina Breeden; and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and family. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 1:00 PM with Rev. Michael Carter and Rev. Danny Neal officiating. After the service family and friends will proceed in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 2:30 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 20 to June 21, 2019
