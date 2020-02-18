|
Phyllis Ann Cecilia Braun Denning
Knoxville - Phyllis Ann Cecilia Braun Denning (95), a devoted wife of 61 years and mother of 8, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020.
She was born on August 26, 1924, in her family's home on Meyer Avenue in Ft Wayne, IN. Phyllis, a lifelong devoted Catholic, spent her childhood as a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. In 1937, she was appointed a House Page in regular session for the 80th General Assembly of the State of Indiana, where she would also serve as page in special sessions in 1936 and 1938.
Phyllis graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1942, and following her graduation, worked for General Electric before becoming secretary to Fred Zollner of Zollner Corporation and the Ft Wayne Zollner Pistons.
In 1954, Phyllis married the love of her life, Ted H. Denning, Jr. Later that year, they moved to Columbus, IN, where she raised four children and participated as an active member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, alongside serving as a regent in the Daughters of Isabella. In 1962, they returned to Ft Wayne, where her other four children were born. Phyllis was involved in many church activities at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church.
In 1980, the family moved to Knoxville, TN, where she began working part time in the parish office of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She became the parish secretary and served the parish for 29 years until her retirement in 2014 at the age of 89, during which she met and made lifelong friends. She truly loved working for her church and assisting the parishioners - even if just to listen.
Phyllis always enjoyed bowling, and received the Allen County, IN, Bowling Honor Award for bowling a 223 in 1979. She was known for her homemade apple pie and was awarded "Most Outstanding" at the Johnny Appleseed Festival in 1977, and first place at the St. John Neumann Apple Pie Bake Off in 1999. Phyllis loved a good meal and conversation with her family and many friends, and especially enjoyed spending every evening drinking an ice-cold beer with her husband.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted (2016); her father, Edward Braun (1939); and her mother, Johannah Braun (1957), with whom she was the best of friends. She is survived by her eight children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren: Tim Denning; Keith Denning, his wife Chris, and their son and daughter-in-law Nathan and Alexandra, and their son Simon; Mark Denning; Susan Denning; Paul Denning, his wife Marti, and their children Caroline, Matthew, and Jack; Kevin Denning; Brian Denning; and Amy Denning Winfrey, and her husband Brian.
The family would like to thank Linda and Ron Oglesby for their 40 years of friendship and laughter; Audrey and Fred Barrowclough for their friendship and of course, going out for lunch; Liz and John Mahoney for the joy they gave Phyllis during their time together; Carol and Phil Perkins for all the wonderful birthday dinners throughout the years; and the friendship of Clarabelle Remeta. They would also like to thank all her "4:30 pm Mass friends" at St. John Neumann, her extended family at NHC Ft. Sanders who loved her as their own, especially Janice, Joy, April, Jenni, and Mike, and her caregiver Linda Johnson, who looked over her for all of us.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel (11915 Kingston Pike). A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church with Reverend Monsignor G. Patrick Garrity and Deacon Don Amelse officiating. Interment will be at Berry Highland West immediately following.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please invite someone to lunch and have a good meal and conversation - or enjoy a beer - in her memory.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020