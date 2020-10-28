Phyllis Bailey
Valdosta, GA - Phyllis Mashburn Bailey, age 74, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020. Born February 18, 1946 in Sevierville, Tennessee, she was an avid Tennessee Volunteer fan. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A passionate server who loved to serve others, she worked for Cracker Barrel for over twenty years. A devout Christian, she attended Red Bank Baptist Church in Sevierville and Open Door Fellowship in Valdosta, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anderson and Desmer Mashburn, sisters, Mary Ruth Rule and Marceil Phillips, brother, J.W. Mashburn, Nephews, H.D. Rule and James Lee Reed. Survivors: Sons and Daughters-in-law: Ricky and Karen Gossett of Seymour, Tennessee, Greg Maples of Searcy, Arkansas, Randy and Theresa Maples of Amory, Mississippi, and Stacey and Jennifer Maples of Valdosta, Georgia; Grandchildren: Ryan Gossett and wife Leslie, Matt Maples, Drew Maples and wife Lexi, Parker, Kayleigh, Luke, and Pierce Maples; Great Grandchildren: Konner and Kale Gossett, Jayden and Daniel Maples, Siblings: Betty Scruggs, Wilma Mair, and Everette Mashburn and wife Marty; Several Nieces and Nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Kidney Fund-11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300-Rockville, MD 20852.
The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Friday with a funeral service following at 6 PM at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Interment 10 AM Saturday in Gist Creek Cemetery. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
