Phyllis C Mathews
Knoxville, TN
Mathews, Phyllis C. 82 of Knoxville, TN passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was of the Christian faith. Phyllis retired from UT Medical Center after many years of faithful
service as a Registered Nurse. She was preceded in death by her
husband of 35 years and the love of her life, Buford Mathews; daughter, Cynthia Anderson; parents, Johnie and Stella Berry. Phyllis is
survived by daughters, Teresa (David) Rounds, Janice (Jimmy) Hart, Julie (Gary) Justice; grandchildren, Jennifer Stinnett, Holly (David) Lawson, Kevin Hicks, Lori (John) Ramirez, Jessica (Craig) Banks, Eric (Erin) Justice, Amanda Hart, Nick (Whitney)Justice, Austin Justice; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Brendagail (Bob) Goodwin, Sandra (Jim) Adkins; several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 6th at 2pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Adair Dr. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 1, 2019