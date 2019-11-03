Resources
Phyllis Degges Obituary
Knoxville - Phyllis Degges age 84 passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at home surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lenoir City. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and son-in-law. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Leo; Children: Pam Fain, Tom Degges (Pam), Tammy Cook (Darrin), Troy Degges (Alyson); Grandchildren: Kayla Jacoby (Brad), Kirsten Degges, Sean Fain (Elizabeth), Morgan Leonard (Rob), Tanner Cook, Drew Degges, Ryan Degges, Lane Cook, and one precious great-granddaughter Kylee Jacoby.

Thanks to UT Hospice Group, with a special thanks to Niko, Shelly, and Phillip for there extra care.

A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lenoir City at 6:30 pm. A receiving of friends will be held 5:30-6:30 pm.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lenoir City Building Fund. 2085 Simpson Road East, Lenoir City, TN 37772
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
