Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Phyllis Fuller

Louisville, TN



Phyllis Fuller age 73 of Louisville passed away Sunday March 3, 2019 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents J H and Josie Morton; brothers Louis, John, Jimmy, Jack, Roy, Ronald and Donald Morton. Sister, Gaydene Garrett.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John A. Fuller; sons, Rick (Christy) Fuller, Johnny Fuller, Tracy (Tina) Fuller; grandchildren, Stone (Jasmine) Fuller, Jon (Bailey) Fuller, Trace Fuller, Haley Fuller, Jessica Fuller, Hannah Fuller and Holden Fuller; great grandchildren, Mason Fuller and Zeke Fuller; brothers, Hollis and Terry Morton; sisters, Dorothy Teeple and Pat Anders. Lifelong friend, Naomi and Clyde Thomas. Special thanks to Judy Meadows.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Donnie Morton and Rev. Gerry Anders officiating.

The interment will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Clark's Grove Cemetery.

McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812

www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019
