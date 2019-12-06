|
Phyllis Hurst
Knoxville - Phyllis Jones Hurst, age 84, of Knoxville, TN, died peacefully in her sleep on December 6, 2019, surrounded by family in her home. She was a loving wife, Mom, Mamaw, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a member of Meridian Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN. She had a strong faith in God, and she clung to it throughout her life. She loved her family deeply and always put them first. To know her, was to know genuine kindness and love.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Robert Orville Jones; son, Richard L. Hurst; brother, Larry Jones; and parents-in-law, Lennis Mae and Victor Hurst. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Lawrence W. Hurst; daughter, Penny (Ronnie) Hickman of Knoxville; son, Michael (Kristi) Hurst of Blaine, and daughter-in-law, Toni Hurst of Knoxville. Her grandchildren: Jessica (Jimmy) Parks, Rebekah (Joshua) Rogers, Chris (Jennifer) Hickman, Jacob, Jeb, MillieBeth, and Madeline Hurst. Great-grandson, Milo Rogers. Siblings: Margie Jones, Ruth (Eugene) Franklin, Jerry (Glenda) Jones, Hannah (Franklin) Spangler, Susie Greene, and Kathy (Ed) Tenan, and sister-in-law, Susie Pardum, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving friends at Berry Funeral Home on Chapman Highway on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with services immediately following. The service will be officiated by Reverend Dana Fachman. The burial will be the following day at Berry Highland South Cemetery at 1:00 pm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meridian Baptist Church or Alzheimer's Tennessee at alztennessee.org. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019