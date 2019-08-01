|
|
Phyllis Irene Gerrish
Knoxville - Phyllis Irene Gerrish of Terre Haute, IN passed away on July 29, 2019 at the age of 86.
When Phyllis was in Garfield High School in Terre Haute she was voted most popular, Prom Queen, Homecoming Queen and then voted Christmas Queen of the town. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in just 3 years in elementary education from Indiana State University in 1954. She was also a member of AOPi sorority. She then taught elementary school for 9 years.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, William and Irene Baker, and her sister, Jolene Frigo.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Wakefield E Gerrish of Clinton, IN., two sons, Wakefield D Gerrish and wife, Sharla and William Gerrish and partner, Heather all of Knoxville, TN. Phyllis was adored by three grandchildren, Wakefield, Preston and Seth Gerrish. She was admired by her nieces and nephews.
She devoted her life as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She had a love for animals, riding bikes, swimming, ice skating and hanging out with her best friend Katherine "Kat" Tuberosa.
The receiving friends & family service is at Click Funeral Home in Farragut, TN on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. The burial will be at the East TN Veterans Cemetery on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019