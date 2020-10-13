1/1
Phyllis Jarboe
1935 - 2020
Phyllis Jarboe

Knoxville - Phyllis Jarboe - age 85 of Knoxville, born October 7, 1935 in Evarts, Kentucky, passed away peacefully, October 10, 2020 at Baptist Health of Corbin, Kentucky. She was a retired West High School teacher in Knoxville, teaching Business and Economics for 30 years. Phyllis was also a dog lover.

She is preceded in death by parents, David and Ruth Jarboe; sister, Joyce Ann Jarboe Mynatt Hill; and nephews, Lee Allen Pollard and Tim Smith. Phyllis was a devoted and loving aunt to nieces, Candi Mynatt Pollard, Michelle Mynatt (Stacy) George and Shannon Mynatt Smith; great nieces and nephews, Jessie, Courtney, Brooke, Brittany, Katie and Brent; great great nieces and nephews, Gage, Reagan, Kenleigh, River, Elleigh, Mya, Khloe and Lucas. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Williamsburg Nursing Home and Jarboe cousins, especially Mike and Joy.

Family and friends will meet at 2:45 p.m. in Berry Highland South Memorial Gardens, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 for a 3:00 p.m. entombment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Phyllis Jarboe. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Entombment
02:45 PM
Berry Highland South Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
