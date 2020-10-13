Phyllis Jarboe
Knoxville - Phyllis Jarboe - age 85 of Knoxville, born October 7, 1935 in Evarts, Kentucky, passed away peacefully, October 10, 2020 at Baptist Health of Corbin, Kentucky. She was a retired West High School teacher in Knoxville, teaching Business and Economics for 30 years. Phyllis was also a dog lover.
She is preceded in death by parents, David and Ruth Jarboe; sister, Joyce Ann Jarboe Mynatt Hill; and nephews, Lee Allen Pollard and Tim Smith. Phyllis was a devoted and loving aunt to nieces, Candi Mynatt Pollard, Michelle Mynatt (Stacy) George and Shannon Mynatt Smith; great nieces and nephews, Jessie, Courtney, Brooke, Brittany, Katie and Brent; great great nieces and nephews, Gage, Reagan, Kenleigh, River, Elleigh, Mya, Khloe and Lucas. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Williamsburg Nursing Home and Jarboe cousins, especially Mike and Joy.
Family and friends will meet at 2:45 p.m. in Berry Highland South Memorial Gardens, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 for a 3:00 p.m. entombment service.