Phyllis Jean Bennett-Sells
Knoxville - Phyllis Jean Bennett-Sells, age 61, of Knoxville passed away Sunday evening, July 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Phyllis was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. She was a veteran of the U S Army. Phyllis was an employee of University Eye Surgeons. She was a member of the Smokey Mountain Harmony and went to Portland Oregon in 2007 for a competition. She a board member of Roane State Opticians. Phyllis enjoyed riding her Honda motorcycle and participating in theatre. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Billy Sells; children, Wayne Stanton and wife Brandi of Knoxville, Jessica Porterfield and husband Doug of Murfressboro; grandchildren, Lillian Cartwright, Zach Harney, Ava Porterfield, Alyssa Stanton and Aubrey Stanton and Ashland Huddleston, Rae Lynn Boling; great grandchild, Ripley Boling; parents, Charles and Nancy Bennett of Rockwood.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Cokesbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Charles Maynard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association, www.jdrf.org, in honor of Lillian Cartwright or to Susannahs House, www.susannahshouse.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019