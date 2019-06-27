|
|
Phyllis K. Varner
Knoxville - Phyllis K. Varner, age 68, of Knoxville passed away on June 25, 2019. She was a teacher's aide at Adrian Burnette Elementary since 1986. She was a very rare person and she loved everyone. Preceded in death by mother and father Hattie Hunley and Andrew Hoskins and brother Charles Hoskins. Survived by husband of 49 years Mike Varner; sons Jason Varner and Timmy Varner; grandkids Mackenzie, Andreyah, Nicolas, and Michael; brothers and sisters; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Friday, June 28, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Varner Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 27 to June 28, 2019