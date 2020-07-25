1/1
Phyllis L. Huskey
Phyllis L. Huskey

Knoxville - Phyllis L. Huskey, age 78, of Knoxville, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Phyllis graduated from Farragut High School where she was an accomplished athlete. She was recently inducted into the Farragut High School Basketball Hall of Fame. Phyllis retired from the University of Tennessee as a manager. She was a loving mother and dedicated friend. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Lisa Rogers and Jeannine Huskey; best friend, Judy Guy; several nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. A private service will be held to celebrate Phyllis's life and she will be interred at Edgewood Cemetery. Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is honored to be serving Phyllis's family.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
