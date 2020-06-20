Phyllis Lane
Phyllis Lane

Knoxville - Phyllis "Mamaw" Lane , age 76 of Knoxville, passed away June 19, 2020. She love the Lord, her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Redbeard" Lane; brother, Harley . Survived by her son, Rob (Tiffany) Lane; daughter, Kim (Harry) Boss; grandchildren, Chesney, Kearston, Whitley, Bethany and Jacob, nine great-grandchildren and one honorary grandchild, Tanalea Whitehead; brothers, Albert and Bill . Visitation will be held Monday at Weaver Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet 9:45 am Tuesday at New Gray Cemetery for a 10:00 am graveside service. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
