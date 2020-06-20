Phyllis Lane
Knoxville - Phyllis "Mamaw" Lane , age 76 of Knoxville, passed away June 19, 2020. She love the Lord, her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Redbeard" Lane; brother, Harley . Survived by her son, Rob (Tiffany) Lane; daughter, Kim (Harry) Boss; grandchildren, Chesney, Kearston, Whitley, Bethany and Jacob, nine great-grandchildren and one honorary grandchild, Tanalea Whitehead; brothers, Albert and Bill . Visitation will be held Monday at Weaver Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet 9:45 am Tuesday at New Gray Cemetery for a 10:00 am graveside service. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Knoxville - Phyllis "Mamaw" Lane , age 76 of Knoxville, passed away June 19, 2020. She love the Lord, her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Redbeard" Lane; brother, Harley . Survived by her son, Rob (Tiffany) Lane; daughter, Kim (Harry) Boss; grandchildren, Chesney, Kearston, Whitley, Bethany and Jacob, nine great-grandchildren and one honorary grandchild, Tanalea Whitehead; brothers, Albert and Bill . Visitation will be held Monday at Weaver Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet 9:45 am Tuesday at New Gray Cemetery for a 10:00 am graveside service. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.