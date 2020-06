Phyllis Lane

Phyllis LaneKnoxville - Phyllis "Mamaw" Lane , age 76 of Knoxville, passed away June 19, 2020. She love the Lord, her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Redbeard" Lane; brother, Harley . Survived by her son, Rob (Tiffany) Lane; daughter, Kim (Harry) Boss; grandchildren, Chesney, Kearston, Whitley, Bethany and Jacob, nine great-grandchildren and one honorary grandchild, Tanalea Whitehead; brothers, Albert and Bill . Visitation will be held Monday at Weaver Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet 9:45 am Tuesday at New Gray Cemetery for a 10:00 am graveside service. Condolences are welcome at www.weaverfuneralservices.com Weaver Funeral Home5815 Western Ave.Knoxville, TN 37921