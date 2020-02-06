|
Phyllis Packett Simpson
Lenoir City - Phyllis Ruth Packett Simpson - age 79 of Lenoir City passed away Thursday morning, February 6, 2020 at Summitview of Farragut. Phyllis was a member of Highland park Baptist Church. She was a longtime employee of White Store and Food City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Simpson.; parents, William Taft Packett Sr. and Gladys Dunlap Packett; sisters: Marcelene Smith, Billie Welch, and Mary Underwood; brothers: James Packett, Tom Packett and Kenneth Packett.
Survived by her son, Jeff Simpson of Lenoir City; sisters, Linda (Bubbles) Robinette and Bessie Branch both of Lenoir City; brothers, Jack Packett of Lenoir City and Bill Packett of Knoxville; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 7th at Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Dan Guider officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Summitview of Farragut for the care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tennessee . Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020