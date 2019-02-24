Services Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel 5301 Fountain Rd Knoxville , TN 37918 865-689-4481 Resources More Obituaries for Phyllis Cragle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phyllis Russell Cragle

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Phyllis Russell Cragle



Powell, TN



Phyllis Russell Cragle, woman of faith and beloved grandmother, passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, at the age of 89. Born January 1, 1930, she was the first baby born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania that year. Daughter of David Bruce Russell and Evelyn Mae Lutz, from a young age, Phyllis was community oriented.



She graduated from Hatboro High School in 1947 where she was known for her love of horseback riding, photography, and her participation in Glee Club and Orchestra. She maintained her love of music throughout her entire life, regularly attending the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and delighting every holiday season in the Clayton Christmas Concert.



After graduating high school, Phyllis subsequently attended Bard Avon School for Expression and Advanced Business Education and worked towards a secretarial certification while actively competing in fencing competitions.



It was during this time that she met Raymond George Cragle who had taken a position working alongside her father on their farm in Pennsylvania. Phyllis was 18 and Raymond was a WWII veteran recently returned from the Pacific Theatre. One blind date and two years later, they were married on August 5, 1950.



There were few things that Phyllis loved more than her husband Raymond and their family, blessed as they both were with three children, whom they adored. As a couple, their first established home was in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.



Throughout their lives together, Phyllis and Raymond moved to Blacksburg, Virginia and Urbana, Illinois where Raymond taught agriculture and dairy science. In 1985, they moved to Peshawar, Pakistan where they lived for 4 years. Phyllis took up teaching 3rd and 4th grade at the International School of Peshawar.



After Raymond's passing in 1989, Phyllis returned to Fountain City, Tennessee to be closer to family. Phyllis devoted her later life to the church serving as a Deacon and Elder in Fountain City Presbyterian Church. Whether in the church or community, Phyllis believed that service was the highest expression of humanity. She particularly enjoyed supporting the missions of Habitat for Humanity and the Red Cross.



After years of dedicated service, she was awarded the Clara Barton Volunteer Award from the Red Cross for Meritorious Volunteer Leadership. Phyllis also established a scholarship at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in honor of her late husband Raymond. The Ray Cragle Scholarship is endowed in perpetuity and serves as an expression of Phyllis's love for and devotion to the people and commitments that made her life so rich.



Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Cragle and son Matthew Bruce Cragle. She is survived by her children, Donna Lynne Cragle (Barry Fernandez) and Mark Robert Cragle (Rachael); grandchildren, Danielle Fernandez, Kaitlyn Lawson and Marsha Cragle; and her great-grandson, Raymond Lewis Cragle.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity (P.O. Box 27478, Knoxville, TN 37927) or the Second Harvest Food Bank (136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801). Services will be held at a later date in early April. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Cragle family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com. Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries