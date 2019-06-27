Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Third Creek Baptist Church
Service
Following Services
Third Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Sellers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Sellers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Sellers Obituary
Phyllis Sellers

Knoxville - Phyllis Sellers, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away June 25, 2019. She was a very devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Member of Third Creek Baptist Church. She retired from TOC after 20 years of service. Preceded in death by her mother, Belle Nelms and brother, Bobby Simerly. Survived by her husband of 61 years, Carl Sellers; children, Marvin (Lisa) Sellers, David (Tricia) Sellers; grandchildren, Stacie (Danny) Parkins, Stephanie (Don) Hardcastle, Kelly (Aaron) Hiscock, Jessica, Amy and Matthew Sellers; great-grandchildren, Emily and Cade Parkins, Will, Lizzy Kate, and Seth Hardcastle; brother, Richard (Agnes) Simerly; sister-in-law, Emma Simerly; nephew, Mallon Simerly; niece, Jennifer Simerly and very close friends, Ben and Evelyn Goode. Family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00-11:00 am at Third Creek Baptist Church with the service to follow. Family and friends will then proceed to New Gray Cemetery following service for interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Third Creek Baptist Church. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now