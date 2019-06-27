|
Phyllis Sellers
Knoxville - Phyllis Sellers, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away June 25, 2019. She was a very devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Member of Third Creek Baptist Church. She retired from TOC after 20 years of service. Preceded in death by her mother, Belle Nelms and brother, Bobby Simerly. Survived by her husband of 61 years, Carl Sellers; children, Marvin (Lisa) Sellers, David (Tricia) Sellers; grandchildren, Stacie (Danny) Parkins, Stephanie (Don) Hardcastle, Kelly (Aaron) Hiscock, Jessica, Amy and Matthew Sellers; great-grandchildren, Emily and Cade Parkins, Will, Lizzy Kate, and Seth Hardcastle; brother, Richard (Agnes) Simerly; sister-in-law, Emma Simerly; nephew, Mallon Simerly; niece, Jennifer Simerly and very close friends, Ben and Evelyn Goode. Family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00-11:00 am at Third Creek Baptist Church with the service to follow. Family and friends will then proceed to New Gray Cemetery following service for interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Third Creek Baptist Church. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 27 to June 28, 2019