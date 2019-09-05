|
Phyllis Sue Branum
Knoxville - Phyllis Sue Branum, age 74, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born July 17, 1945 to the late Andrew J. Buckner, Sr. and Gladys P. Graham Buckner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years and the love of her life, Robert R. (Bob) Branum, Sr.; brothers William S. Buckner, A.J. Buckner, Jr., Herbert Buckner, and Jerry L. Buckner; and sisters Lou O'Dell, Dorothy Saylor, and Carolyn Stephens. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Rusty and Heather Branum; grandchildren, and the sunshine of her days, Bailey and Addison Branum, all of Georgia; sister-in-law, Sharon Bishop of Knoxville; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Herbert Bomar of Knoxville; brother, Maynard (Gene) Buckner of Knoxville; and her furry feline babies, Henry and Henrietta. Love and gratitude to all her friends for their love and support through the years; Wayne and Linda Summers, Barry and Liz Hensley, Chris and Leta Pease, Paul and Aileen Llewellyn, Laura J. Graner, Sherry Cates, and too many others to mention. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 pm Saturday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com 865-689-8888.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019