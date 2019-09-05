Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Branum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Sue Branum


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Sue Branum Obituary
Phyllis Sue Branum

Knoxville - Phyllis Sue Branum, age 74, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born July 17, 1945 to the late Andrew J. Buckner, Sr. and Gladys P. Graham Buckner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years and the love of her life, Robert R. (Bob) Branum, Sr.; brothers William S. Buckner, A.J. Buckner, Jr., Herbert Buckner, and Jerry L. Buckner; and sisters Lou O'Dell, Dorothy Saylor, and Carolyn Stephens. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Rusty and Heather Branum; grandchildren, and the sunshine of her days, Bailey and Addison Branum, all of Georgia; sister-in-law, Sharon Bishop of Knoxville; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Herbert Bomar of Knoxville; brother, Maynard (Gene) Buckner of Knoxville; and her furry feline babies, Henry and Henrietta. Love and gratitude to all her friends for their love and support through the years; Wayne and Linda Summers, Barry and Liz Hensley, Chris and Leta Pease, Paul and Aileen Llewellyn, Laura J. Graner, Sherry Cates, and too many others to mention. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 pm Saturday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com 865-689-8888.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now