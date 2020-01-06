Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Phyllis Sue McMillan

Phyllis Sue McMillan Obituary
Phyllis Sue McMillan

Knoxville - Phyllis Sue McMillan, age 72, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Phyllis was born on August 31, 1947 in Knoxville, TN. She attended Bearden High School and became a Realtor.

Phyllis loved her family and her friends as well as her church family. She loved to make people laugh by telling jokes and stories. She enjoyed nature, birds, and flowers. She was proud of her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, Otha and Lena Clabough; daughter, Linda Taylor; brothers, Carson Clabough, Gene Clabough, and Max Clabough; sister, Peggy Walker. She is survived by her daughter, Lara Gwen Purcell (Troy); sister, Melvia Knott; brother, Billy Clabough; grandsons, Eli and Luke Purcell; granddaughters, Lilly Taylor and Ashton Davis; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. John McKenzie officiating. Interment will be held immediately after the service at 3:00 pm at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Hills Presbyterian Church, 7600 Bennington Drive, Knoxville, TN 37909. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
