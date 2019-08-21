Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phyllis Terry Obituary
Knoxville - Phyllis Terry age 73 of Knoxville passed away on Monday August 19, 2019, at the Parkwest Medical Center. Mrs Terry retired in 2008 as a Resource Officer at Gibbs High School. She loved working in security and especially loved working with all the students at Gibbs, her students certainly knew when she was in charge and they loved her just the same. Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother Clovia Vondella Mayes. She is survived by her husband Paul Terry, Sons William Butler and wife Bobbie, Johnny Butler and wife Teresa, Daughters Tamera Ailor and husband Steve and Dionne Haynes and husband Timmy, Step-children Jen Jeffers and husband David, Brandi Braymon and husband Curtis and Amanda Walker and husband Anthony. Grandchildren, Leanne Hammons, Joshua Smith, Brittney Hall, Kirsten Ailor, Kayla Ailor, Katie Smith, Alex Ailor, Adrian Butler, Madison Butler, Abbey Butler, Jacob Fultz, Gracie Atkins, Mallory Bolton, Emma Wilhoit, Cooper Braymon, Maci Jeffers, Krey Braymon and Easton Walker. 7 Great Grandchildren, Sister Pricilla Roberts (preceded in death Bill Roberts). Several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday, August 23, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Buster Jarvis and Shane Pierce officiating. Inurnment service will take place at a later date in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
