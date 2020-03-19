|
Phyllis Von Gruenigen
Knoxville - Phyllis Von Gruenigen (age 87) a longtime Mortgage Banker and Clinton resident, died peacefully at 3:28 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Island Park Home Health and Rehab following an extended illness. Affectionately known as "Phyl" by family and friends, Phyllis was born November 18, 1932 in Corbin, Kentucky, one of three children of the late Raymond Bolton and Lilah Valentine Bolton. Born and reared in Corbin, she was a graduate of Corbin High School. Phyllis was active in the community and served on the City Planning Commission, Chamber of Commerce, Clinton Business Women and Professionals Club and the local American Heart Association. She was a faithful and active member of First Baptist Church of Knoxville. Phyllis retired after 39 years in banking as an Associate Vice President. Phyllis enjoyed art, music, reading and travel. She was a thoughtful and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She believed in people striving to do their best and helped many during her life by providing financial advice and mapping pathways for their success. Phyllis was a kind and faithful friend and touched all those who were fortunate enough to know her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Jean Bolton Booher. She is survived by her two daughters, Allison Von Gruenigen, Leigh Ann Garrett and husband, Matt; grandchildren, Abby Garrett and Lilah Von Gruenigen; sister, Peggy Joyce Bolton Jones and several nieces. The family would like to express our thanks for the love and support received from family and friends and to the staff of Meadowview Senior Living and Island Home Park Health and Rehab. Private services were held on March 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the Harmony Family Center, 118 Mabry Hood Road, Suite 400, Knoxville, TN 37922; harmonyfamilycenter.org. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020