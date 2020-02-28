|
|
Poe Cannon
Seymour - Poe Ellis Cannon, age 83 of Seymour, TN passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. He had many interests and hobbies that included: fishing, gardening, golfing, coaching youth sports, baseball, and football. Poe was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in Paris, France. He was retired from Knoxville Mack. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kelly A. and Rosa Lee Violette Cannon; brothers and sisters-in-law, J. Paul and Joy Cannon, William E. (Bill) Cannon, Roy D. and Carolyn Cannon, and Kelly and Shirley Cannon; and sister, Geraldine Cannon Gibson. His survivors include: wife, Charlotte Ann Cannon; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery T. and Andrea Cannon; granddaughter, Natalie Anne Cannon; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Betty Cannon; sister-in-law, Fay Swafford; and brother-in-law, Bob Gibson. The family will receive friends 11 AM-1 PM Tuesday with funeral service to follow at 1 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel. A procession will follow to Boyd's Creek Cemetery for graveside services and interment with military honors provided by American Legion Post #104. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020