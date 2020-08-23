Polly A. Presnell
Knoxville - Polly A. Presnell Age 65 passed away Saturday, August 22 from a heart attack suffered while swimming with the Manatees in Crystal River, Florida. After a great vacation week at Indian Rocks, Florida, the Manatee excursion was the last scheduled activity of the vacation. She left us while doing what she loved - traveling and planning adventures. Polly was born in Knoxville on March 26, 1955 and attended Fulton High school. She was preceded in death by her mother Patsy Ann Humphreys and stepfather Jerry Humphreys of Knoxville, and in-laws Earl and Louise Presnell also of Knoxville, and brother in law Nathaniel Batts Polly is survived by her son Dustin Presnell of Orinda, California, daughter in law Tara, and granddaughter Scarlet and grandson Miles. Her daughter Adria Healy of Weaverville, North Carolina and son in law Joe Healy, and granddaughter Harper and new grandson Kieran. Those grandkids would light up Polly's face just by mentioning their names and they will miss their Nana. She is also survived by sister Wilma Batts of Seymour and brother Bill Owens and sister in law Sherri Owens of Knoxville. Missing her terribly is her husband and best friend for over 43 years Tony Presnell, who was with her in her last moments. She truly loved her position at East Tennessee Children's Hospital and had been employed there for over twenty years with plans of retirement next year. Her love of her pets and animals in general set her apart from most, so we ask that in lieu of flowers please make donations in honor of Polly and Frodo Presnell to: Central Veterinary Hospital www.centralvethospital.com/
