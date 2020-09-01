Polly Ann Miller
Knoxville - Polly Ann Miller, age 88, of Knoxville passed into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 31st, 2020. She was the last charter member of Northside Baptist Church. Retired from St. Mary's Medical Center. She was by nature a very inquisitive person, who loved Lady Vols Basketball, Family Feud, and her Facebook. Preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Willie Moore; husband William Miller; son-in-law, Ramsey Roberts; great grandson, Seth Jenkins; Sisters and Brother. Survived by her children, Mary Ann Miller, Roger(Twila) Miller, Carolyn Roberts, Vicky Miller, Billy (Regina) Miller; grandchildren, Misty (Dusty) Muse, Chase (Bobbi Joe) Snodgrass, Rachael (Ryan) Williams; great grandchildren, Colton, Dallas, Peyton, Jaxson, Dany, Godric, Matthew, Emily; brother, Charles Moore; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many devoted friends including her Senior Saints. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3rd from 5:00-7:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the funeral service to follow the visitation with Rev. Jason Walker, Rev. Roger Miller, and Pastor Joshua Sharp officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Friday, September 4th at 10:15 AM for a procession to Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Serving as pallbearers, Billy Miller, Chase Snodgrass, Colton Muse, Dusty Muse, Ryan Williams and David Buchanan. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com
.