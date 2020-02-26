|
Polly Broyles Weston
Lenoir City - Polly Broyles Weston age 48 of Lenoir City passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was the marketing director for Bailey's International. Preceded in death by her father, Howard Broyles and brother, Eddie Broyles. Survived by her husband of 23 years, Jason Weston; daughter, Angelina Weston; son, Jeremy Warner; grandson, Nicholas Warner; mother, Jane Crawford; sister, Lora Broyles Loring; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Connie Weston; sisters-in-law, Stephanie Tyler and Danielle Weston Kuykendall. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in the Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020