Polly Ruth May
Kingston, TN - Polly Ruth May, age 80, was born November 3rd, 1939 in Jellico, TN. She passed away Sunday morning, October 25, 2020. She lived in Kingston, TN with her Husband Charles May. Polly was preceded in death by her parents Clinton and Millie McGill of Morristown, sisters Ollie Holston, Joanne Meek, and Margret Jenks, and her brother Billy Joe McGill. She is survived by her husband of 55 years Charles May, her son and daughter-in-law Jacob and Angela May, grandchildren Eli and Thomas May of Kingston, her brother Jim McGill of Knoxville, and several very special nieces and nephews. Polly May was a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, and a wonderful friend to many. From her nurses and caretakers to her hairdresser she was loved and admired by everyone that knew her. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1959 and attended nursing school at Fort Sanders Presbyterian School of Nursing graduating in 1962 as an RN. Later she attended Maryville College to obtain her B.A. Degree in 1987. She worked at various hospitals, Morristown Hamblen Hospital, Oak Ridge Hospital, Harriman Hospital, Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, AL. In the spring of 1988, she suffered a stroke which left her partially paralyzed, but she continued to work as a Nursing Instructor at the Tennessee Technology Center in Harriman, TN until her retirement in 2003. It wasn't uncommon to find several of her students at her house studying during the week as she was as devoted to them as they were to her. In 2011 she became wheelchair-bound, but she was a woman of deep Faith, reading her Bible every day and sharing her faith with everyone she encountered. It was a very common occurrence to find her studying the Bible with family and friends daily in her own home. When able she attended the Kingston Church of Christ. The Graveside service will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Because of concerns due to Covid-19 we are asking everyone to practice social distancing and wear a mask if able. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston oversees all the arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com