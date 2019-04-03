|
|
Polly Seals Ailey
Jefferson City, TN
POLLY SEALS AILEY, age 81, or Jefferson City, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Polly was well known in the community by her employment for many years in the banking business at First National Bank, First American Bank and FSG bank. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dandridge. Preceded in death by parents, Harrison and Nina Seals; sister, Hazel Sue Ballinger; daughter-in-law, Jenny L. Bullis; son-in-law , Roger Paschal. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert "Bob" Ailey; son, Joe Ailey (Kelly); daughter, Kathy Paschal; grandchildren, John Ailey (Christy), Jason Ailey (Darla); Clark Paschal, Blake Paschal and fiance Michaela Mills; step-daughter, Emily Neblet; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Alex and Madison Ailey; step-great grandson, Eli Niblet; sisters, Barbara Jean Denton (Roger), Gladys Longmire (Carl), Joyce Watson; uncle Horace Larrance, aunt, Margie Nash; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to the staff of Jefferson Memorial Hospital for their compassion and loving care of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Funeral service will be held 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Dandridge with Dr. Bob Brown and Dr. Justin Terrill officiating. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. prior to the service. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 p.m. Friday at Jefferson Memorial Gardens for a 2:00 p.m. graveside interment service.
ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME IN JEFFERSON CITY, TN 865-475-3892 www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019