|
|
Portia Sexton Williamson
Seymour - Portia Sexton Williamson, age 75 of Seymour, received her wings on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She loved gardening and bird watching, but above all she loved her family. She attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and was a retired Chemical Dependency Counselor.
Portia was preceded by her son, Kevin Williamson; parents, Sherrod and Ann Myers Sexton; and brother, Howard Sexton. Survivors: Daughters: Robyn Williamson Beams and husband William, Teresa Williamson and life partner Walt Dickson. Her princess Granddaughter: Kenzie Williamson and wife Mariela, of Las Vegas. Grandsons: Westin Bryant and wife Ashley Sparks of Maryville, Kory Williamson and wife Whitney, of Seymour. Great-grandsons: Easton and Colt Bryant. Special niece: Deloris Latham. Brother: Reece Sexton and wife Marie, of Knoxville. Sister: Wilma Latham and husband Bob, of Seymour. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her beloved dog: Jango.
The family requests that no flowers be sent to the service instead make donations to Sevier County Humane Society 959 Gnatty Brach Rd Sevierville, TN 37876. A Celebration of Life will be held 7 PM Monday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Bryan Parrish officiating. The Family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home Seymour. Portia's online guest book is available at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019