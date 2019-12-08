|
Powell Truan Meek, Sr.
Maryville - Powell Truan Meek, Sr. age 79 of Maryville passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Truan attended Central High School and South College for Paralegal degree and he was a very accomplished business investor. He proudly served with the Air National Guard. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil D. Meek, Sr., mother, Louise Meek Reddeck, stepfather, Thomas Reddeck, brothers, Cecil D. Meek, Jr. and Hazen Meek. Survivors include his wife, Pat C. Meek; sons, Powell (Chuck) T. Meek, Jr. and Edward Trent Meek; granddaughter, Sophia Hayes Meek; sister & brother-in-law, Marie Kreis & Bill Gwinn; brother, Gary Meek. Friends may visit at their convenience at Smith Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 9:00am until 4:00pm. The family & friends will assemble for graveside funeral service & interment at 1:00pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St., Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Funeral arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.smithfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019