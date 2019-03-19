|
Precious Monique Bates
Knoxville, TN
Precious Monique Bates, age 26, departed this life March 13, 2019 at home. She was employed by Addus Home Health Care.
Survived by children; Decauri, Verity, and Tonyah, Bates, and Olivia Rose Woodruff, parents; Tonyetta Bates, LaMont Willis, and Nakia Williams; brothers, Antione Bates, Clemmon Mitchell, and Nakilo Williams; sister, Leenay Mitchell; grandmother, Connie Bates and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 10:30- 11:00 a.m. Friday at Jarnigan's Chapel, 2823 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914; funeral services 11:00 a.m., Rev. Dexter Mims, Officiating.
Final arrangements by Jarnigan &Son Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019