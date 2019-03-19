Services
Precious Monique Bates

Precious Monique Bates

Knoxville, TN

Precious Monique Bates, age 26, departed this life March 13, 2019 at home. She was employed by Addus Home Health Care.

Survived by children; Decauri, Verity, and Tonyah, Bates, and Olivia Rose Woodruff, parents; Tonyetta Bates, LaMont Willis, and Nakia Williams; brothers, Antione Bates, Clemmon Mitchell, and Nakilo Williams; sister, Leenay Mitchell; grandmother, Connie Bates and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends 10:30- 11:00 a.m. Friday at Jarnigan's Chapel, 2823 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914; funeral services 11:00 a.m., Rev. Dexter Mims, Officiating.

Final arrangements by Jarnigan &Son Mortuary.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019
