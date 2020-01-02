Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Yearout Wolfe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Yearout Wolfe Obituary
Priscilla Yearout Wolfe

Lenoir City - Priscilla Yearout Wolfe - age 64 of Lenoir City, formerly of Athens, passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019. She was a member of Westview Baptist Church in Athens.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband, James G. "Jimmy" Wolfe; parents, William and Geneva Hill Yearout; sister Mary Sue Williams.

Survived by her daughters, Andrea Gail (Andie) Wolfe and Kris; "grandson" Ian Lingerfelt; sister, Rose Harvey (Earl), sisters-in-law, Wanda Murphy, Betty Byers, Edna Clark (Clarence), Dot McCosh, Karen Richmond (Jim Stiles), Gail Hudson (Gary) and Ethel Wolfe (Sam); brother-in-law, Donnie Wolfe (Linda); special aunt, cousins, several nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, January 3rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Whited officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers:Jeff Lingerfelt, Donnie Wolfe, Graham Wolfe, Matt Hudson, Earl Harvey and Clarence Clark.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -