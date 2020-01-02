|
Priscilla Yearout Wolfe
Lenoir City - Priscilla Yearout Wolfe - age 64 of Lenoir City, formerly of Athens, passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019. She was a member of Westview Baptist Church in Athens.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband, James G. "Jimmy" Wolfe; parents, William and Geneva Hill Yearout; sister Mary Sue Williams.
Survived by her daughters, Andrea Gail (Andie) Wolfe and Kris; "grandson" Ian Lingerfelt; sister, Rose Harvey (Earl), sisters-in-law, Wanda Murphy, Betty Byers, Edna Clark (Clarence), Dot McCosh, Karen Richmond (Jim Stiles), Gail Hudson (Gary) and Ethel Wolfe (Sam); brother-in-law, Donnie Wolfe (Linda); special aunt, cousins, several nieces, nephews, and special friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, January 3rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Whited officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers:Jeff Lingerfelt, Donnie Wolfe, Graham Wolfe, Matt Hudson, Earl Harvey and Clarence Clark.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020