Queen Beatrice Thompson
Knoxville - Queen Beatrice Thompson, formerly of Detroit, MI of Knoxville passed away at home peacefully surrounded by family, September 24, 2020. She was an affiliate of Honey Rock Victorious Church.
Knoxville survivors include, daughter, Veronica Johnson; son, Cornell Thompson; grandchildren, Launa, Devin, and Crystal Johnson, and James and Andreal Williams, and a host of other family and friends four generations strong.
Family will receive friends Saturday October 10, 2020, 4:00-5:pm at Honey Rock Victorious Church, 4113 Holston Dr, Knoxville, TN 37914; Celebration of Life Services, 5:00pm., Apostle Jerry Upton, Officiating.
