R. C. "Duke" Rowan Iii
R. C. "Duke" Rowan III

Lenoir City - R.C. "Duke" Rowan, III, born July 6, 1942 passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Duke was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School, East Tennessee State University, served in the United States Coast Guard, and retired from Y-12 Plant. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Lenoir City. He will be remembered by his enormous heart, love for others, and ability to make friends and conversation anywhere he went. He loved his family the most. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Roscoe and Louise Rowan and father-in-law, Kenneth Dutton. Hs is survived by his wife, Sherilu Dutton Rowan, son Tim Rowan (Krisite), daughter Stephanie Rowan-Waller (Brad), grandchildren, Macon and Emma Rowan and Brody Waller, brother Danny Rowan (Patricia), sister Ann Lewis (Mike), mother-in-law, Kay Dutton, several nieces and nephews, and close friend and caregiver, Cissy Coleman. Special thanks to Patriot Home Health and their staff of caregivers along with the care given by Amedisys Hospice. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 21st in Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Click Funeral Home. 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com








Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
