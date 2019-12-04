Resources
More Obituaries for Racha Nix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Racha Hugh Nix

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Racha Hugh Nix In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of OUR DADDY

Racha Hugh Nix

June 27, 1892 - December 4, 1970

The Lord's Prayer:

"Our Father which art in Heaven, Hallowed be Thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. Forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For Thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory forever. Amen.

Our Daddy was a Veteran in World War I, proudly serving his country in the United States Army.

Very Sadly Missed by:

Delores Nix Jones,

Jim Nix & Rachel Nix Yarber
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Racha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -