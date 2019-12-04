|
|
In Loving Memory of OUR DADDY
Racha Hugh Nix
June 27, 1892 - December 4, 1970
The Lord's Prayer:
"Our Father which art in Heaven, Hallowed be Thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. Forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For Thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory forever. Amen.
Our Daddy was a Veteran in World War I, proudly serving his country in the United States Army.
Very Sadly Missed by:
Delores Nix Jones,
Jim Nix & Rachel Nix Yarber
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2019