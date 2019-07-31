|
Rachel Anderson
Knoxville - Rachel Smelser Russell Anderson, age 84 of Knoxville, passed away July 28, 2019. She was a member of the Church of Christ, currently with the West End congregation and formerly with the Karns congregation. She retired from the banking industry and was a minister's wife for most of her life. Preceded in death by Billy Russell, her first husband; parents, five sisters, one brother, and stepson Bobby Mack Anderson, Jr. Survived by her husband, Bobby M. Anderson; sons, David and wife, Kim Russell; Stephen and wife, Becky Russell; step-daughters, Judy Hubbard and Kim Tindal; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at Weaver's chapel, Saturday from 3:00-5:00 pm with service to follow at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tennessee Biblical Studies, Karns, TN in care of Karns Church of Christ. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
