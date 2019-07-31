Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Knoxville - Rachel Smelser Russell Anderson, age 84 of Knoxville, passed away July 28, 2019. She was a member of the Church of Christ, currently with the West End congregation and formerly with the Karns congregation. She retired from the banking industry and was a minister's wife for most of her life. Preceded in death by Billy Russell, her first husband; parents, five sisters, one brother, and stepson Bobby Mack Anderson, Jr. Survived by her husband, Bobby M. Anderson; sons, David and wife, Kim Russell; Stephen and wife, Becky Russell; step-daughters, Judy Hubbard and Kim Tindal; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at Weaver's chapel, Saturday from 3:00-5:00 pm with service to follow at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tennessee Biblical Studies, Karns, TN in care of Karns Church of Christ. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 31, 2019
